Paris Olympics condemns racist attacks on Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura

The Paris Olympics organizing committee condemned recent "racist" attacks against Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura by far-right French groups.
The controversy erupted over reports that Nakamura would perform a song by Édith Piaf at the Olympics' opening ceremony.
Despite migrating to France as a child and obtaining citizenship, Nakamura faced xenophobic backlash.
Supporters of the far-right Reconquest party also jeered at her during a rally. French leaders and fans have rallied behind Nakamura, but Les Natifs, a far-right group, insists she doesn't represent French culture.
Despite the controversy, Nakamura remains one of France's top musicians.
