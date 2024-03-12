Welcome to Africanews

Paris Olympics condemns racist attacks on Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura

French singer Aya Danioko, aka Aya Nakamura, performs on the main stage during the 46th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 202  
Copyright © africanews
Martial Trezzini/' KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

By Agencies

Mali

The Paris Olympics organizing committee condemned recent "racist" attacks against Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura by far-right French groups. 

The controversy erupted over reports that Nakamura would perform a song by Édith Piaf at the Olympics' opening ceremony. 

Despite migrating to France as a child and obtaining citizenship, Nakamura faced xenophobic backlash. 

Supporters of the far-right Reconquest party also jeered at her during a rally. French leaders and fans have rallied behind Nakamura, but Les Natifs, a far-right group, insists she doesn't represent French culture. 

Despite the controversy, Nakamura remains one of France's top musicians.

