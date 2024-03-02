'We lose an extraordinary player' Allegri on Pogba's doping ban

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday that he is "very sorry" for the doping ban received by Paul Pogba, although he declined to comment on the ruling.

Pogba was banned for the maximum four years by Italy’s anti-doping court on Thursday after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone while at Juventus.

Even though Pogba said he would appeal to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, the verdict is unlikely to be overturned by the France international — who turns 31 next month — because he didn’t demonstrate any mitigating reasons for his failed test.

"Football loses an extraordinary player", Allegri said at a press conference on the eve of visiting Napoli in Serie A. "I can't comment on the ruling, I leave that to the bodies responsible for it. Personally I am very sorry for him, because Paul is a very good person."

The positive result was announced in September, stemming from an exam that was carried out on Aug. 20 after Juventus’ game at Udinese. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on the bench.

Pogba was known for his versatility, physicality and eye for the goal. When he returned to Manchester United in 2016, the club paid Juventus a then world-record transfer fee of 105 million euros ($113 million).

Pogba rejoined Juventus in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches last season and two this season. He was ruled out of France’s run to the 2022 World Cup final due to a knee injury.

Pogba helped France win the previous World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.

Juventus are in second place in the Italian league, 12 points behind top-ranked Inter Milan and one point ahead of third-placed AC Milan.