Pogba's brother and 5 others to stand trial in extortion case

A brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba will stand trial with five other men as part of an extortion case that targeted the soccer player two years ago.

The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Mathias Pogba was ordered to stand trial “for the offenses of attempted extortion and criminal conspiracy.” The court date has not been announced. The five others — identified by their first names only — allegedly demanded $14.3 million from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him.

They are accused of extortion and attempted extortion by using violence, abduction and confinement to facilitate a crime or misdemeanor, as well as criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, Pogba said he paid some 70,000 dollars to the organized group including his brother.

The case became public in August 2022 after Mathias Pogba posted a video on social media claiming he'd share “explosive” revelations about his brother Paul, his agent Rafaela Pimenta, and Mbappé.

Mathias Pogba was briefly detained.

He was also a soccer player who spent most of his career with lower-tier teams in Europe.