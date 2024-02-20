Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Director of "Dahomey," Mati Diop shines at Berlin Film Festival 2024

Director Mati Diop poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Atlantique' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Arthur Mola/2019 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

Benin

The writer and director of "Dahomey," Mati Diop, walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday for the world premiere of her documentary.

She was joined by Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi and Joséa Guedje.

Among the competition entries this year is French-Senegalese director Mati Diop with her documentary “Dahomey,” exploring colonization through the return of stolen artifacts plundered by French colonial troops and returned to Benin in West Africa.

"Dahomey" follows the journey of plundered artifacts taken by French colonial troops in 1892, being sent from Paris to the Republic of Benin and the impact of their return.

The Berlin Film Festival kicked off its 74th edition Thursday with the opening-night world premiere screening of Small Things Like These, the Irish drama starring Oscar-nominated Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy. It started 10 days of debuts including for movies starring Rooney Mara, Isabelle Huppert, Gael García Bernal, Kristen Stewart and more.

This year’s Competition lineup features films from a swath of international filmmakers including Olivier Assayas, Mati Diop, Hong Sangsoo, Bruno Dumont and Abderrahmane Sissako.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs till 24 February.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..