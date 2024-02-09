Art exhibition pays tribute to Ivorian soccer legacy amid AFCON

Amidst the excitement of the African Cup of Nations, a unique artistic event unfolds: the exhibition "Y a match! Mémoires d'Éléphants: History of the CAN".

Far beyond a mere artistic showcase, this exhibition delves into the history of Ivorian soccer through culture and creativity.

"A soccer exhibition during AFCON is extraordinary, with magnificent works of art, whether it's painting, sculpture, or photography. Truly, we've won everything," states Justin Kassi, a visitor to the exhibition.

At its core, the exhibition features numerous works dedicated to Ivorian soccer, tracing its rich and diverse history, including the Côte d'Ivoire's victories in the 1984 and 2015 African Cup of Nations.

"Told by other people, it's even more interesting. This is AFCON 84, which Cameroon won. I think, told by the newspaper Fraternité Matin," explains Cédric Mengué, a visitor from Cameroon.

The exhibition encompasses portraits of Ivorian soccer legend Laurent Pokou, alongside contemporary and traditional sculptures.

"I think it's pretty...and it's old... I have a lot of respect for the person who sculpted it. I know it's not an easy job, so I say a big bravo to him. He speaks about soccer with his work, I think it's great," comments a visitor.

The seven exhibiting artists highlight the strong correlation between culture and soccer.

"The idea I have here is to show young Africans that there are great champions behind every great team that plays, and we have to tell ourselves that these great champions are pushing us to go further," explains Professor Yacouba Konaté, the exhibition curator.

This exhibition transcends the boundaries of sport to offer an immersive and enriching artistic experience that explores all dimensions of art.