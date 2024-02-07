AFCON 2023: Osimhen recovered from his injury

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen recovered from his injury and trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa.

Osimhen was not on board the Abidjan-Bouaké flight on Monday due to abdominal discomfort, but the Napoli forward was well enough to travel less than 24 hours later and take part in training.

Nigeria faces South Africa on Wednesday for a place in the final on Sunday. It was a repeat of the 2000 semi-final, which Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Osimhen scored just one goal in the tournament, but his performances played an important role in Nigeria reaching the semi-finals for a record 16th time in 20 appearances.

Only seven-time champions Egypt have played in as many semi-finals, although the Pharaohs have appeared in 26 tournaments.

Nigeria won the last of their three titles in 2013, while South Africa's only victory came in 1996.

The host country, Ivory Coast, faces the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other semi-final, also on Wednesday.