Cameroon football federation rejects president's offer to step down

Cameroon’s football federation has rejected an offer by former star striker and its current president, Samuel Eto’o, to step down.

He made offered his resignation during a meeting in Yaoundé on Monday to evaluate the national team’s lacklustre performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Members said they had confidence in him to continue with his plan for the reconstruction and development of Cameroon football at all levels.

The four-times African Player of the Year received their backing despite being dogged by claims of improper conduct, match-fixing, and corruption over the past year.

The Confederation of African Football is currently investigating what it described as “serious” allegations from “several Cameroonian football stakeholders” against him.

It noted, however, that the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star was “presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise”.

Questions have also been raised about Eto’o’s ambassadorial role with a sports betting company.

At least one club complained to the Cameroonian federation about the deal, which could violate the institution’s codes.

It is not the first problems faced by Cameroonian soccer.

Before Eto’o was elected president, the national league had been tainted by interference from the government, allegations of corruption, and broken promises from soccer leaders.

Meanwhile, coach Rigobert Song’s future with the team remains uncertain after the five-time champions failed to make it out of the round of 16 in the AFCON competition.