Togo beats Indonesia in David Cup World Group II play-offs

Togo is celebrating its win in the Davis Cup tennis competition, beating Indonesia 3-2 in the World Group II play-offs, held in the Togolese capital, Lomé.

The combination of Komlavi Loglo and Thomas Setodji secured the country’s ticket for another round of the competition’s Group II matches to take place in September 2024.

The captain of Togo’s David Cup team, Loglo Komlavi, was very excited by their win.

“It’s incredible. I don't know what to say. It feels like a dream to me. Togo are solid. We've got a team that's always together,” he said.

It is a remarkable comeback after an absence of more than 20 years from the world tennis scene.

The revival is thanks to efforts made by the national federation which created a tennis school in Lomé that focuses heavily on training.

“I can say there have been positive results. We’re thinking about producing future champions. For example, the people playing in the Davis Cup next door, my students are among them,” said Bignandi Ata Reine who is a physical trainer at the centre.

The Lomé tennis school for children focuses on intensive training and offers an environment that is conducive to their development.

“The centre gives us the opportunity to improve physically and technically so that we can win more tournaments,” said young player, Tolissa Jude Simone Ayegnon.

At a time when the tennis school in Lomé is booming, a Davis Cup victory confirms that Togo is writing a new chapter in its tennis history.