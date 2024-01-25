Zambia: Rescue efforts continue to pull out 7 workers trapped in mine

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), rescue teams in Zambia continued to pump water and mud from a copper mine where 7 miners were trapped on Monday (Jan. 22.)

Five Zambian employees and two Chinese were working at the Macrolink mine in Ndola, north of Lusaka.

Their relatives are anxious.

“From the time it happened nothing has been done the only thing they have been told is to wait. So my appeal is if the government can move in and rescue our relatives as soon as possible before they lose our loved ones,” Zacheous, a family member of trapped miner said.

Copperbelt Province Secretary for Zambia Augustine Kasongo said equipment had been provided, which while not "big enough to do the task," would help rescue efforts.

“Though the equipment that you have acquired is not big enough to do the task, but it will make a very big difference. So I want to thank the people of China for showing serious concern over this matter. This is an accident, and when there's an accident, people must work together to cooperate. Human lives come first.”

One miner escaped the shaft just in time.

The Chinese deputy ambassador to Zambia said an expert group arriving from China will lend some more help.

"From the Chinese side, we will try our best. Try every means to save the lives and so we have appealed to the Chinese mining companies in Zambia to provide the necessary equipments and expertise and also, you know, an expert group from China will arrive tomorrow," Wang Sheng said.

"They will also provide their professional advice of how we can carry out this rescue work."

Local media reported that the miners were working at around 235 meters underground.

Zambia is one of the world's largest copper producers, and Chinese firms have invested billions of dollars in mining there.

Another mine accident in Zambia in November killed at least 11 people.