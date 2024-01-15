Joshua vs. Ngannou confirmed for 8th March in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua will face Mixed Martial Arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a boxing heavyweight contest on 8th March in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua and Ngannou will meet at a news conference later on Monday in London.

The 37-year-old former UFC champion only made his professional boxing debut in Riyadh in October, when he knocked down WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before losing a close decision.

Fury is set to fight WBA, WBO and IBF belt holder Oleksandr Usyk on 17th February for the right to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Saudi organisers were intent on hosting Joshua versus Deontay Wilder on 9th March, but the American's points defeat by Joseph Parker on 23rd December scuppered those plans.

Joshua stopped Otto Wallin on the same card and organisers were determined to find a bout for the 34-year-old on the same weekend which the Wilder showdown had been pencilled in for.

Joshua versus Ngannou will take place on a Friday to avoid a clash with Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is due to be held in Jeddah on Saturday 9th March.