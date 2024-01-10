Africa Eco race pilots reach Mauritania

The AFRICA ECO RACE caravan has entered a second week and a new country.

The 15th edition of the rally raid kicked off on December 30 in Monaco, France and on Monday (Jan.08), participants arrived in Mauritania.

On two-wheels Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team’s Pol Tarrés broke through to secure a first rally stage victory on day six.

“It’s my first win. I’m really pleased. I worked well with Alessandro. The navigation was hard. Lots of people might get lost on this stage. In the Yamaha team, with Alessandro, we worked hard.”

On four wheels, the two APACHE SSV were untouchable on the first race of the Mauritanian-leg. French Pierre-Louis Loubet and François Borsotto scored their third special stage win.

“We’re trying to make after losing so much at the beginning. I think the performance was really good. Sadly, we’re having to play catch up. But the car is good. We’re having fun and driving well," Loubet said.

On January 9th, for once in the motorbike category, one of the three race leaders was missing at the finish. Pol TARRES who, following exhaust problems on his Yamaha 700 Tenere, crossed the finish line almost 13 minutes after his team-mate Alessandro BOTTURI, the day's winner.

In the classic race, Eric and Tom CLAYS were still in the lead in their 1986 TOYOTA BJ73.

Pierre-Louis Loubet and François Borrsotto once again won their APACHE.

The Africa Eco race pilots compete in 12 stages through Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal with one rest day.

This year's edition will end on January 14.