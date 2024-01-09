Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

IMF approves disbursement of $60.7 million to Mozambique

IMF approves disbursement of $60.7 million to Mozambique
FILE - The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, April 5, 2021, in Washington.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Harnik/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mozambique

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully concluded the third review of Mozambique's three-year loan program.

This development enables an immediate disbursement of approximately $60.7 million to Maputo, according to the IMF.

As of the latest announcement on Monday, the total disbursements under the $456 million Extended Credit Facility program, sanctioned in 2022, now stand at around $273 million. 

The IMF affirmed in a statement that the program has exhibited satisfactory performance, citing a notable decrease in inflationary pressures and a notable acceleration in economic recovery.

The overarching goal of the three-year arrangement is to provide vital support for Mozambique's economic recovery efforts. Simultaneously, it aims to implement policies that contribute to the reduction of public debt and address financing vulnerabilities. 

The program also seeks to create opportunities for public investments in crucial areas such as human capital, climate adaptation, and infrastructure.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..