Beatrice Chebet: Kenyan athlete breaks women's world 5km record in Barcelona

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet shatters the women's world 5km record in a stunning display of athleticism at the prestigious Cursa dels Nassos road race in Barcelona.

The 23-year-old sensation crossed the finish line in an impressive 14 minutes and 13 seconds, surpassing Ethiopian Senbere Teferi's women-only record by a remarkable 16 seconds.

Chebet's remarkable feat also sees her clocking in six seconds faster than the existing women's world record in a mixed race, previously held by Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye at the 2021 Cursa dels Nassos.

Taye, aged 23, claimed the second spot in this exhilarating race, while Kenya's Lilian Rengeruk, 26, secured a commendable third position.

This victory marks the culmination of a stellar year for Chebet, who started by clinching the world cross-country title in Bathurst in February. Her dominance continued with the inaugural world 5km title in Riga in October, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with. Adding to her impressive resume, Chebet secured a bronze medal in the 5,000m at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

British athletes Katie Snowden and Holly Dixon showcased their prowess, finishing in seventh and tenth place, respectively, amidst a fiercely competitive field. The men's race witnessed 25-year-old Dominic Lobalu of South Sudan emerging victorious, adding another layer of excitement to this thrilling event.