Ugandan Olympian murdered in Kenya: Investigations underway

In a tragic turn of events, the Kenyan police are currently investigating the murder of three-time Ugandan Olympian, Benjamin Kiplagat, renowned for his achievements in the 3000m steeplechase. The athlete's life was abruptly cut short, with his lifeless body discovered in a car with stab wounds on a Sunday morning.

Moiben Police Commander, Stephen Okal, provided details surrounding the distressing incident, stating, "The person who was murdered is called Edward Kiplagat, alias Benjamin. He is a Marakwet of Kenyan origin but an international athlete representing Uganda in the last Olympics." Okal went on to reveal that the incident occurred around 0130 HRS, and initially, it was reported to authorities as an accident. However, upon closer inspection at the scene, it became evident that it was, in fact, a deliberate act of murder.

The discovery took place near Kimumu Secondary School along the Eldoret-Iten road, approximately a six-hour drive west of Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya. The deceased was found inside his brother's car, which he was driving at the time of the incident. The motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage, with Okal stating, "This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now."

Benjamin Kiplagat had proudly represented Uganda in three Olympic Games and participated in six world championships, leaving an indelible mark on the world of athletics. His notable achievement includes reaching the semi-finals of the 2012 London Olympics in the 3,000m steeplechase. The news of his untimely death has reverberated through the athletics community, with Athletics Kenya official Barnabas Korir expressing deep sorrow.

"We urge the police to speed up investigations and bring to book his killers," implored Korir, reflecting the sentiments of a mourning sports community. As investigations unfold, the sporting world mourns the loss of a talented athlete, and questions linger about the circumstances surrounding Benjamin Kiplagat's tragic demise.