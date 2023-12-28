Mali: supporters of influential imam Dicko denounce a “cabal”

Supporters of a prominent Malian religious and political figure, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, denounced on Wednesday an "orchestrated cabal" against him, under fire for more than a week for a trip to Algeria.

The Coordination of Movements, Associations and Sympathizers of Imam Mahmoud Dicko (CMAS) "has noted for some time on social networks a cabal orchestrated against its godfather, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, in connection with his trip to Algeria".

Imam Dicko was the tutelary figure of a protest movement that preceded the fall of civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, overthrown by a military coup in 2020.

This religious leader is one of the few to dare to openly express his disagreements with the junta, to push for the return of civilians to power, and to be able to mobilize in a context of restriction of freedoms under military rule.

A diplomatic skirmish broke out between Mali and Algeria just after its reception by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers.

The Algerian ambassador was summoned by the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs "to raise a strong protest" from Mali "following the recent unfriendly acts committed by the Algerian authorities".

Bamako notably denounced "recurring meetings, at the highest levels in Algeria, and without the slightest information or involvement of the Malian authorities (...) with people known for their hostility to the Malian government".

The Malian ambassador to Algeria was then recalled on Friday for consultation in Bamako by the "principle of reciprocity", according to the Malian government.

Imam Dicko gave explanations about his trip to Algeria in a video broadcast on social networks. He said in Bambara that politicians in Bamako initially intended to go to Algeria, but changed their minds when they knew the imam was going there, to "set a trap" for him.

Individuals "who speak on behalf of the authorities" then called him a "traitor" and accused him of "conspiring with the rebels against Mali" to compromise his "credibility against Malians", he assures.

CMAS specifies that Imam Dicko's political positions cannot be equated with hostility against his own country.

She “invites its activists, sympathizers, and partners to remain mobilized in defense of the ideal and values ​​advocated by Imam Mahmoud Dicko, a convinced and determined patriot of his country” and “invites the people to be ready for (him ) give a memorable welcome.