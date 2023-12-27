Zambian foreign minister resigns over 'Malicious' Claims on business deal

Zambia
Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo resigned on Tuesday amidst suspicions surrounding a business deal with a Chinese businessman, according to statements from the presidency of the southern African nation.
Having taken office in September 2021, Mr. Kakubo declared his decision to step down in a letter, citing malicious allegations linked to a business transaction.
This move followed the circulation of a viral video showing two individuals counting bundles of cash on a table.
Furthermore, an online image of a handwritten and signed note emerged, indicating an exchange of $100,000 between a Chinese mining company and a Zambian mining company.
While the note featured the names of Mr. Kabuko and a Mr. Zang, additional details were not immediately accessible.
Chinese corporations play a crucial role in Zambia's mining sector, a fundamental component of the former British colony's economy. Beijing serves as a primary importer of Zambian copper.
According to reports from the Chinese Embassy, in 2022, over $3 billion was invested by more than 600 Chinese companies in Zambia.
Additionally, China played a pivotal role in restructuring Zambia's external debt after the country's default on its sovereign debt in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Go to video
Burkina: kidnapping of former foreign minister
Go to video
Bissau: President Embalo forms new government, tackles corruption
01:10
Isabel Dos Santos hit with $733M asset freeze
Go to video
Illegal mining threatens Ghana's cocoa industry
02:06
South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
01:12
South Africa: Underground mine occupation