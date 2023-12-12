Niger: first marketing of crude oil in January

The marketing of Nigerien crude oil on the international market will begin in January, announced General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the military regime which has ruled this state under regional sanctions since a coup in July.

“The transport of crude is underway to the Atlantic Ocean ” and “next January (...) we can hope for the first releases of barrels of Nigerien crude,” said General Abdourahamane Tiani in a television interview public.

Of the "90,000 barrels" produced "per day" which will be sent to Benin, Niger will receive 25.4% of the revenue or those of "22,860 barrels per day", he said.

Crude oil will be transported from Agadem (south-east) to neighbouring Benin by a giant pipeline commissioned at the beginning of November by the civilian Prime Minister appointed by the military, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

The borders between Niger and Benin have been closed since the application of heavy regional sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) , in reaction to the July 26 coup.

Thanks to this nearly 2,000 km long oil pipeline, Niger, one of the poorest states in the world, will be able to sell its crude oil on the international market for the first time, via the port of Sèmè in Benin.

A second refinery

According to the Nigerien government, six billion dollars were invested, including $4 billion to develop the oil fields (Agadem deposit) and $2.3 billion for the construction of the oil pipeline.

These investments have made it possible to increase Niger's oil production to 110,000 barrels per day, of which 90,000 barrels must be exported.

Black gold is extracted by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Since 2011, Niger has been refining some 20,000 barrels per day, mainly diesel and gasoline, in Zinder, in the center-east of the country.

General Tiani also announced the construction of a second refinery with the support of external partners, without giving details of the project.

Officially, Niger's reserves "are around two billion barrels", he declared.

According to official projections, the country will produce 200,000 barrels daily in 2026.