US tariffs threaten South African industries, undermine livelihoods

The South African business community is up in arms over the United States' latest tariff policy, which they say are putting thousands of jobs at risk and disrupting the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

Last Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a set of sweeping tariffs against its trade partners, including a 31-percent tariff on imports from South Africa, effective from April 9.

According to the Citrus Growers' Association (CGA) of Southern Africa, the new U.S. tariffs directly threaten around 35,000 jobs in the citrus sector.

The United States is a major export market for South African citrus fruits, and the tariffs could force many small and medium-sized farms to close down.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has warned that the impact of the tariffs extends far beyond agriculture, affecting mining, jewelry, automotive, chemical, and apparel manufacturing sectors.

"We do not know exactly the economic nationalism that is prompting Trump to go this particular route, but the benefits for now will actually [not be] felt by the United States' consumers who have to pay more," said Emanuel Matambo, director of the Africa-China Research Center at the University of Johannesburg.

Matambo also suggested that while the new U.S. tariff policy is disrupting global trade, it may also prompt other countries to strengthen cooperation with each other.

"There is an incentive for the rest of the world to make sure that they actually bolster intra trade amongst themselves. Here in Africa where we are standing at the moment, we are talking about the African Continental Free Trade Area that should enhance trade amongst African countries. We have struggled up to now, trade between African countries hasn't even reached 20 percent. So maybe, President Trump, by being economically nationalistic is actually giving us incentive as Africa to try to make sure that we trade more," he said.