Ivory Coast says all is now set to host AFCON 2023 in January

All is now set for the AFCON 2023 tournament to be hosted in Ivory coast in January, sporting authorities in the west African nation said Wednesday as they presented recently renovated stadiums to the press.

"As you can see, COCAN's mission is first and foremost to organise and deliver the operations and infrastructure needed to ensure the success of AFCON 2023" said François Albert Amichia, President of Ivorian Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations (COCAN). "Above all, to unite the general public and the nation's economic forces around this major event; to build a legacy in terms of services and infrastructure for sport and the people of Côte d'Ivoire " Amichia added.

The tournament with 52 matches will be held in five cities: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro and Korhogo, with fan zones in each host city.

"Once the AFCON has been offered, all the necessary measures will be taken to ensure security and quality of life in the city of Abidjan. For those who know Ivory Coast, there's a saying that goes "Abidjan is sweet". It's universal. And so we're going to make sure that all foreigners appreciate it. That's at the organisational level" said Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).

This will be the second Africa Cup of Nations finals to be organized by CAF in Côte d'Ivoire.

"For about fifteen years, we had no stadiums in Ivory Coast. We had to go and play away from home for Ivory Coast matches. The President understood that it was important to offer his young people an environment and conditions in which they could flourish".

AFCON 2023 will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory coast where 24 teams will battle for the the continental title