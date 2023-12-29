South Africa omit Foster from AFCON 2024 list

Burnley striker Lyle Foster has not been included in the list of South African players for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations despite his return to competitive football after psychological problems, according to the list unveiled by the South African Football Association on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was in the starting line-up for Tuesday's 0-2 defeat by Liverpool, but South Africa, on the advice of Burnley coach Vincent Kompany, did not retain the player for the Africa Cup of Nations (13 January-11 February in Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebo Mothiba is the other absentee from the list of Belgian Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to victory at the CAN-2017. The Strasbourg striker injured his knee on 17 December against Lorient in the French Championship. The 27-year-old underwent surgery on a fractured left kneecap the following day and will be out for several months.

Foster and Mothiba are the only South African internationals to play in all five major European leagues.

In Côte d'Ivoire, Bafana Bafana will be in Group E alongside Mali, Namibia and Tunisia.

South Africa's squad for the CAN-2024:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (SuperSport Utd), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Défenseurs: Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune Utd), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport).

Milieux: Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Morena (Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela/POR).

Attaquants: Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa (Pirates), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol/CYP), Percy Tau (Al Ahly/EGY), Themba Zwane (Sundowns).