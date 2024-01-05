US$7m for winner: Check out the prize money package for AFCON 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased by 40% boost in the Prize Money for the triumphant team at the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire this month.

The victorious squad at the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 will now be awarded a staggering USD 7,000,000. This significant increase aims to elevate the prestige of the tournament and further incentivize top-tier performances on the African football stage.

The runner-up of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 will not be left empty-handed, as their prize money sees an impressive rise to USD 4,000,000. This move by CAF demonstrates a commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence throughout the competition.

Thomas Partey not included in Ghana’s AFCON squad https://t.co/OB4MZz0lBk — africanews 😷 (@africanews) January 2, 2024

Furthermore, the stakes have risen for the semi-finalists, with each team in this stage now securing USD 2,500,000. The four quarter-finalists will also enjoy an increased reward, with USD 1,300,000 allocated to each of them.

Dr Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive strides made in the past two years in enhancing the Prize Money across various CAF competitions.

Speaking on the AFCON Winner's prize, which has been elevated to USD 7,000,000, he noted that this 40% increase from the previous amount signifies CAF's dedication to fostering football development.

Dr Motsepe is confident that a portion of the Prize Money will play a pivotal role in advancing football infrastructure and benefitting all stakeholders involved, including providing support to Member Associations in their administrative endeavors.