Host Cote d'Ivoire to play Guinea-Bissau in AFCON opener Saturday

All is set for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The continental showpiece will kick off in Côte d'Ivoire on Saturday (Jan. 13).

The 2023 AFCON was initiatlly scheduled in July 2023 is taking place this year.

Côte d'Ivoire is hosting the event for the 2nd time of its history.

The opening match will pit host and two-times AFCON winner Côte d'Ivoire against Guinea-Bissau.

The fixture will kick off at 8 pm local time and will be played at the newly built Ébimpé Alassane Ouattara stadium.

African giant Nigeria will then take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in group A's second match.

The 24 teams taking part in the tournament are divided into 6 groups.

Reigning champions Senegal will seek to retain its crown.

According to media reports, at least 1,5 million people are expected to attend the event in Côte d'Ivoire.

Matches will be played in5 cities including the capital Yamoussoukro and economic capital Abidjan.

The country has invested nearly 1 billion CFA francs approximately worth 1.6 million dollars.