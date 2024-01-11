Football stars bring culture to the forefront at the 2023 AFCON

Players across the African continent have arrived in Côte d'Ivoire in splendour, bringing forth an extraordinary fusion of tradition and sport as they gear up for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

This season's tournament stands out for its infusion of flair and ceremony, as teams deliberately pay homage to their diverse cultural identities long before the first whistle blows.

The vibrancy and richness of Africa's tapestry are on full display, turning the arrival of each squad into a captivating cultural spectacle.

Ghana's Black Stars, Nigeria's Super Eagles, the spirited Gambian team, and the formidable Senegalese squad have orchestrated a look, proudly donning their traditional attire. The runway to the pitch has become a vibrant showcase of the continent's cultural diversity.

From January 13 to February 11, 2024, the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast, a first since 1984. Twenty-four teams are competing with the ambition of succeeding Senegal, champion of Africa in the title.

Who will succeed Senegal ? Two years after the coronation of the selection of Sadio Mané, who fell in the final to Egypt 's Mo Salah , the African Cup of Nations is back in play in Ivory Coast , from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

#Namibia 🇳🇦

This year, the field looks set to be tough. Alongside the last two finalists of the 2022 edition, who still seem armed to win, Walid Regragui's Morocco , semi-finalist of the Qatari World Cup , will be the team to beat.