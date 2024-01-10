AFCON 2024: Excitement builds in Ivory Coast ahead of kick-off

Ivory Coast
This building in the background is the legendary Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, one of the six arenas for this year's African Cup of Nations.
With just a few days to go, euphoria is sweeping the cities of ivory coast, a sign that the people of the country and other African nations have been eagerly awaiting this event.
A number of delegations from the national teams taking part in the African Cup of Nations have already set foot on Ivorian soil, marking the start of a gathering that transcends borders.
And on Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off with an anthology match between the host nation and Guinea-Bissau, to the delight of the senses of all African soccer fans.
All eyes are on Côte d'Ivoire.
The stage is set for a remarkable Africa Cup of Nations.
