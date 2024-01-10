Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2024: Excitement builds in Ivory Coast ahead of kick-off

Egyptian hands lift the cup after winning the 2008 African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Accra, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

This building in the background is the legendary Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, one of the six arenas for this year's African Cup of Nations.

With just a few days to go, euphoria is sweeping the cities of ivory coast, a sign that the people of the country and other African nations have been eagerly awaiting this event.

A number of delegations from the national teams taking part in the African Cup of Nations have already set foot on Ivorian soil, marking the start of a gathering that transcends borders.

And on Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off with an anthology match between the host nation and Guinea-Bissau, to the delight of the senses of all African soccer fans.

All eyes are on Côte d'Ivoire.

The stage is set for a remarkable Africa Cup of Nations.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..