34th Africa Cup of Nations: Squads revealed as kickoff approaches

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations is set to commence in Ivory Coast on 13 January, following its rescheduling from 2023 to 2024 due to the rainy season in West Africa.

Senegal, the current title holders who clinched victory in the 2022 tournament held in Cameroon, will aim to defend their crown after defeating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out. The final, which ended in a 0-0 draw, showcased the Teranga Lions' prowess.

Teams are gearing up for the tournament with the deadline for announcing 27-man squads set for 3 January. Below are the squads that have been unveiled so far:

Angola:

- Goalkeepers: Antonio Dominique (Etoile Carouge, Switzerland), Kadu (Oliveira Hospital, Portugal), Neblu (Premeiro Agosto, Angola)

- Defenders: Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Kinito (all Petro Atletico, Angola), Loide Augusto (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Jonathan Buatu (Valenciennes, France), Nurio Fortuna (Gent, Belgium), Kialonda Gaspar (Estrela Amadora, Portugal)

- Midfielders: Beni (Casa Pia, Portugal), Estrela (Erzurumspor, Turkey), Fredy (Eyupspor, Turkey), Keliano Manuel (Estrela Amadora, Portugal), Bruno Paz (Konyaspor, Turkey) Show (Maccabi Haifa, Israel)

- Forwards: Jeremie Bela (Clermont, France), Gelson Dala (Al Wakrah, Qatar), Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari, Italy), Mabululu (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Felicio Milson (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Zine (AEK Athens, Greece), M'bala Nzola (Fiorentina, Italy)

Cameroon:

- Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Manchester United, England), Fabrice Ondoa (Nimes, France), Devis Epassy (Abha, Saudi Arabia) Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille, France)

- Defenders: Christopher Wooh (Rennes, France), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke, England), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA), Darlin Yongwa (Lorient, France), Oumar Gonzalez (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Harold Moukoudi (AEK Athens, Greece), Jean Charles Castelletto (Nantes, France), Malcom Bokele (Bordeaux, France), Enzo Tchato (Montpellier, France)

- Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Samsunspor, Turkey), Yvan Neyou (Leganes, Spain), Doualla Wilfried Nathan (Victoria United, Cameroon), Ben Njongoue Elliott (Reading, England), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Olivier Kemen (Kayserispor, Turkey), Leonel Ateba (Dynamo Douala, Cameroon)

- Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas, Turkey), Francois Regis Mughe (Marseille, France), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Damac, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Sivasspor, Turkey), Karl Toko Ekambi (Abha, Saudi Arabia), Faris Moumbagna (Bodo/Glimt, Norway), Frank Magri (Toulouse, France)

Morocco:

- Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda, Saudi Arabia), Mehdi Benabid (AS FAR, Morocco)

- Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain, France), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich, Germany), Yahya Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham, England), Romain Saiss (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims, France), Chadi Riad (Real Betis, Spain), Abdel Abqar (Alaves, Spain), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids, Egypt)

- Midfielders: Amir Richardson (Reims, France), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United, England), Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna, Italy), Selim Amallah (Valencia, Spain), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk, Belgium), Azzedine Ounahi (Marseille, France), Ismael Saibari (PSV, Netherlands), Amine Harit (Marseille, France)

- Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray, Turkey), Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis, Spain), Sofiane Boufal (Al Rayyan, Qatar), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent, Belgium), Youssef En-Nesyri (Seville, Spain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos, Greece)

Tunisia:

- Goalkeepers: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain, Tunisia), Aymen Dahmen (Al Hazem, Saudi Arabia), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir, Tunisia)

- Defenders: Hamza Jelassi (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Yassine Meriah (Esperance, Tunisia), Alaa Ghram (Sfaxien, Tunisia), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yan Valery (Angers, France), Ali Abdi (Caen, France), Montassar Talbi (Lorient, France), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos, Greece), Oussama Haddadi (Greuther Furth, Germany)

- Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United, England), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Aissa Laidouni (Union Berlin, Germany), Houssem Tka (Esperance, Tunisia), Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano, Switzerland), Hamza Rafia (Leece, Italy)

- Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi, Qatar), Haythem Jouini (Stade Tunisien, Tunisia), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Sayfallah Ltaief (Winterthur, Switzerland), Bassem Srarfi (Club Africain, Tunisia), Naim Sliti (Al Ahli, Qatar), Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Remaining squads, including Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia, are yet to be announced. Stay tuned