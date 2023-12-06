Over 140 runners take part in second edition of Treg Algeria trail

Winners of the second edition of the Treg Algeria Trail 2023, have been decorated and awarded their prizes. Over 140 runners from Algeria and abroad took part in the sahara desert race in Timimoun, Algeria

Franco-Algerian Zehia Yahiaoui took the top step on the podium in the women's 50 km race while Mali's Aminata Bah took 2nd place

Senegals Djibi Sow won the Men’5 category for the under 60 while Burkina Faso's Touglo Frédéric took first prize in the M0 (under 40) category.

Last year's Algerian 50 km champion, Messaouda Ouled El kheir, won the 106 km,

Organized by the Algerian Federation of Sport and Work, the event was designed to encourage local athletes to measure themselves against their foreign counterparts and develop their sporting skills for regional and international competitions.