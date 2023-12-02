U-17 World Cup: Mali ends third, Germany lifts first trophy

Indonesia
Germany lift its first Under-17 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (Dec. 02). Mali, the last African representative secured its second podium in the history of the competition.
Germany prevailed 4-3 on penalties against France on Saturday at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.
The French side dreamt of a second trophy after its 2001 victorious campaign. They eventually did a little bit better than in 2019 when the ended third.
The Germans add this world title to the continental trophy they won at last in June.
Three days after their 2-1 defeat to France Mali ended their 2023 u-17 Word Cup campaign on a high note.
The Eaglets beat Argentina 3-0 on Friday (Dec. 1).
In 2015, they ended with silver after counterpart Nigeria edged them in the final 2-0.
Except from France none of the finalists in the 2019 edition reached the semifinals.
Argentina defeated defending champion Brazil 3-0 with captain Claudio Echeverri scoring all three.
And Mexico was eliminated after losing to Mali in the knockout stage.
