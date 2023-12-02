Welcome to Africanews

U-17 World Cup: Mali ends third, Germany lifts first trophy

Mali's Ibrahim Diarra, 8, celebrates with his teammates a goal, during the U-17 World Cup third place playoff match against Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Achmad Ibrahim/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Lauriane Noelle Vofo Kana

Indonesia

Germany lift its first Under-17 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (Dec. 02). Mali, the last African representative secured its second podium in the history of the competition.

Germany prevailed 4-3 on penalties against France on Saturday at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.

The French side dreamt of a second trophy after its 2001 victorious campaign. They eventually did a little bit better than in 2019 when the ended third.

The Germans add this world title to the continental trophy they won at last in June.

Three days after their 2-1 defeat to France Mali ended their 2023 u-17 Word Cup campaign on a high note.

The Eaglets beat Argentina 3-0 on Friday (Dec. 1).

In 2015, they ended with silver after counterpart Nigeria edged them in the final 2-0.

Except from France none of the finalists in the 2019 edition reached the semifinals.

Argentina defeated defending champion Brazil 3-0 with captain Claudio Echeverri scoring all three.

And Mexico was eliminated after losing to Mali in the knockout stage.

