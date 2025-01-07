Indonesia becomes latest BRICS member

Indonesia has been admitted as a full member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, the group's presiding country Brazil announced Monday.

“The Brazilian government welcomes Indonesia’s entry into the BRICS,” the government said in a statement. “With the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other members a commitment to reforming global governance institutions and contributes positively to deepening South-South cooperation.”

BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009, and South Africa was added in 2010. Last year, the alliance expanded to embrace Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has been invited to join but has not yet done so.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members and a few others have expressed interest.

The organization was created as a counterweight to the Group of Seven, comprised of developed nations. Its name derives from an economic term used in the early 2000s to describe rising countries expected to dominate the global economy by 2050.

Before Indonesia’s membership, the bloc accounted for nearly 45% of the world’s population and 35% of global gross domestic product, measured using purchasing power parity.

China welcomes and warmly congratulates Indonesia on becoming a full member of BRICS, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Brazil, as the BRICS chair this year, released a statement announcing that Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS, which received wide attention from the international community.

The spokesperson said Indonesia, as a major developing country and an important force in the Global South, highly recognizes the BRICS spirit and has taken an active part in "BRICS Plus" cooperation.

The spokesperson said Indonesia's official entry into BRICS serves the common interests of BRICS countries and the Global South, adding that "we believe that Indonesia will make active contribution to the development of BRICS."

The spokesperson said BRICS is a main platform for promoting solidarity and cooperation of the Global South and a major force driving the reform of the global governance system, and BRICS countries are always committed to multilateralism, fairness and justice, and common development. BRICS's latest addition follows the historic trend of the collective rise of the Global South.

China stands ready to work with Indonesia and other BRICS members to jointly build a more comprehensive, close, practical and inclusive partnership, advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, and make greater contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind, the spokesperson added.

Indonesia welcomes Brazil's announcement as chair of BRICS 2025, which recognizes the Southeast Asian country as a full member, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"This milestone reflects Indonesia's growing and active role in global affairs and its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation for a more inclusive and equitable global order," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Indonesia was actively involved in the BRICS agenda, which includes promoting economic resilience, technology collaboration, and solutions to global concerns, including climate change and public health.

Indonesia's membership in BRICS is a strategic step toward strengthening South-South cooperation and represents the aspirations of Global South countries in global decision-making processes, the ministry added.

Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, saw this a historic moment and an opportunity to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with other BRICS countries in the face of global competition.

He believed that this membership will improve economic fundamentals, stimulate innovation and accelerate national economic growth.