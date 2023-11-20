U-17 World Cup: Three African teams eye quater-final spots

Three of the four African teams playing in the Under 17 FIFA world Cup advanced into the round of 16. Mali, Morocco and Senegal will look to secure a ticket to the quarters.

The top two from each of the six groups of four as well as the four best third-placed teams advanced to the round of 16.

The first African squad to play for a spot in the quarter finals will be Mali.

The team which came second of Group B will go head-to-head with Mexico which end second of Group F.

The match is scheduled at 15:30 (UTC+7), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Morocco's fixture against Uzbekistan will kick off nearly 4 four hours later [Editor's note: 19:00 (UTC+7)] at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.

The African squad emerged on top of Group A and will play a team which secured a qualification with a third spot on Group B.

Senegal will go last. On November 22, the lion cubs will play France on of the two squads that remains undefeated since the start of the tournament on November 10.

Starting from 19:00 (UTC+7), the Les Bleus will cross swords at Jakarta International Stadium with Senegal which arrived second of Group D.

Despite a win against South Korea, Burkina Faso was eliminated. The Colts suffered losses against the USA and France. The team ends the tournament on the penultimate spot with 3 points.

Despite being on home soil and backed by passionate crowds, Indonesia, in its first appearance at any World Cup for over 80 years, was eliminated after a loss against Morocco following draws with Ecuador and Panama.

24 teams took part in the competing that will see 52 matches played.

The final takes place on Dec. 2 in Surakarta.

With 5 wins, Nigeria is the most successful nation in the competition followed by Brazil with 3 titles and Ghana with two titles.