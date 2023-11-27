20th Marrakech International Film Festival Celebrates Cinema Amid Global Challenges

The 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) has opened its curtains, welcoming filmmakers and industry leaders to celebrate the art of cinema. The festival, which runs until December 2, kicked off with American actress Jessica Chastain serving as the president of the jury.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was honored with a career achievement award for his remarkable contributions to films like "Another Round," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and "Casino Royale," where he portrayed a memorable Bond villain.

In an interview, Mads Mikkelsen expressed gratitude, stating, "Marrakesh welcomed Scandinavian filmmakers ten years ago by paying tribute to them. So we have a shared history, and they have helped us to make a name for ourselves. We are very grateful to them."

British actress Tilda Swinton emphasized the importance of film festivals, saying, "Film festivals celebrate the opportunity in cinema to put yourself in someone else's shoes and to reach a kind of agreement about the human experience. So film festivals are always valid."

Mélita Toscan du Plantier, Director of the Marrakech International Film Festival, highlighted this year's packed program with strong films and great directors. The festival features a predominantly female jury with six women and three men.

Despite challenges like Israel's war with Hamas and a recent earthquake in Morocco, the organizers aim to showcase cinema from Morocco, the Middle East, and Africa. The festival will honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and feature a developmental program presided over by director Martin Scorsese.

The opening film, Richard Linklater’s action-comedy "Hit Man," set a lively tone for the festival. Over 70 films, including Michel Franco’s "Memory" starring Jessica Chastain and Matteo Garrone’s Italian immigration drama "Io Capitano," are expected to be showcased.

Amid protests in North Africa and the Middle East over the war in Gaza, the Marrakech International Film Festival stands as a bastion of peace, bringing people together for discovery, empathy, and sharing. The festival, along with Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, is taking place while some other regional festivals, including the Cairo International Film Festival and Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival, were canceled due to the ongoing conflicts.

Prince Moulay Rachid, leading the foundation responsible for the festival, emphasized that it serves as an invitation for discovery, empathy, and sharing. The Marrakech International Film Festival is set to run through December 2, promising a celebration of cinema despite the global challenges it faces.