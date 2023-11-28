Prince William calls for climate action at Tusk Awards

The Tusk Conservation Awards was held in London on Monday, with Britain's Prince William in attendance.

The awards which honour conservationists working to protect wildlife in Africa gave prizes to three conservationists on Monday night: Jealous Mpofu of Zimbabwe, Ekwoge Abwe from Cameroon and Fanny Minesi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Prince William, who is a longtime supporter of the Tusk charity, called for climate action in his speech.

"There must be no let up in our collective efforts to stem the terrifying loss of species and habitats we are all bearing witness to," he said.

"Those living in Africa emit just a quarter of the emissions than that of the average global citizen," said the Prince. "Yet the African continent is set to incur disproportionate loss and damage from climate change. But we do have the power to change this. And the stories you've heard tonight provide both optimism and hope."

The awards ceremony is in its 11th year and has honoured 55 conservationists across 20 countries.