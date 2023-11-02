Killers of two tourists and their guide shot dead - Ugandan army

At least 11 militants, including the attackers who murdered two tourists and their tour guide at the Queen Elizabeth National Park, Western Region of Uganda last month have been killed.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki said the attackers were gunned down on Tuesday night on Lake Edward, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The UPDF reported that British citizen David Barlow and his South African wife Emmaretia Geyer were shot dead on their honeymoon in the 17 October attack. A Ugandan tour guide Eric Alyai – who is survived by his wife and one-year-old child – was also killed in the attack. "We immediately launched a massive operation to track down the militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)" says Lt Col Deo Akiik.

ADF, an Islamic State-linked rebel group with a presence in western Uganda, mostly operates in the eastern part of DR Congo. Its fighters in June raided a Ugandan school in a surprise attack, killing at least 41 children.