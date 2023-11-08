Uganda Unrest: UK, US issue fresh security alert

The United States and United Kingdom’s diplomatic missions on Tuesday issued a warning to their respective nationals about going to big events, especially religious services.

Ahead of Thursday’s widely attended Nyege Nyege festival, they also advised against attending music and cultural events.

Additionally, the UK government has advised its citizens not to visit Queen Elizabeth National Park or Semuliki National Park, where last month a British and South African couple, along with their Ugandan guide, were killed by a militant group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Then, the UK issued a warning to its people not to visit the well-known park. Recently, there has been an increase in insecurity in Uganda. Officials reported that they had stopped the ADF from attacking churches twice in September and October.

One of the deadliest ADF attacks in the nation occurred in June when militants from the ADF massacred 42 people at a school in western Uganda.