Plea from Liverpool forward Mo Salah amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is appealing for an end to the violence in the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the immediate provision of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

A massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians. Concerns are mounting as essential supplies such as water and food have become scarce.

Both Israel and Hamas have issued conflicting claims regarding the tragedy, which is feared to have claimed the lives of at least 500 people.

Israel has agreed to permit Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege following unexpected attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Notably, Salah has already made a "significant" undisclosed donation, facilitated by his agent, to support the people of Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday evening, Salah expressed his horror at the scenes in the hospital and urged world leaders to unite in preventing further loss of innocent lives.