Champions League: Salah still Liverpool's saviour

Liverpool are making one of the toughest fixtures in the new Champions League format look easy.

Two Italian teams were easily eliminated, with lowly Bologna beaten 2-0 on Wednesday, two weeks after AC Milan were swept aside 3-1 at the San Siro.

Two German teams are coming up, including former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso who returns to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen coach, and then two Spanish teams, including defending champions Real Madrid.

Those home games in November will show new Liverpool manager Arne Slot how the famous stadium can vibrate on European nights after a relatively quiet start to the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah's magical left foot set up Alexis Mac Allister to score in the 11th minute and place a rising strike in the 75th.

The Egyptian star set a club record by scoring in a fifth consecutive home game in the European Cup or Champions League, with the club's great goalscorers Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish looking on.

Playing in the premier competition for the first time in almost 60 years, Bologna is still searching for a first goal, but it is not for lack of trying.

Bologna hit the target twice for Liverpool and forced Allison Becker into a diving save during an intense period of pressure around the half-hour mark. The Italian side drew 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk two weeks ago, failing to convert 17 attempts on goal. There were 12 more against Liverpool.

"Overall it's a good result, but I wouldn't say I'm thrilled today," Slot said.

Liverpool travel to Leipzig on October 23 to continue one of the toughest fixtures of the 36 teams, facing only teams from the top five leagues in the first seven rounds.

A third straight win, and nine points, would secure Liverpool a place in the knockout stages. The top eight teams will go straight into the last 16 in March.