Knitted knockers Rwanda by breast cancer survivors

Breast cancer survivors, gather at the Pink Wellness  
Cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

and Diana Iriza

Rwanda

Within the Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCEIA), an inspiring movement is taking shape in Rwanda as women from diverse backgrounds, united by their status as breast cancer survivors, gather at the Pink Wellness House to create Knitted Knockers.

Crafting these soft prostheses for those who have undergone mastectomies, these women are dedicated to transforming the lives of fellow survivors.

“After crafting this cloth, I put wool in it, I fill up wool in this cloth until it forms a knitted breast. It gives me joy supporting breast cancer survivors”, Abarisenga Yvonne, one of the breast cancer survivors said.

According to the CEO of BCIEA/PINK HOUSE breast cancer has many disparities in Rwanda and in the whole of East Africa, or any other low-income countries because of lack of funding, stigma and lack of knowledge.

The women at the Pink Wellness stress that lack of sufficient material needed to craft to make the knitted knockers is one of the challenges the ladies face but they hope through funding and donations this problem can be solved.

The World Health Organisation Global Observatory estimates 1,131 new breast cancer cases in Rwanda annually.

