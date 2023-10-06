Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal declines to lift TikTok ban

Senegal declines to lift TikTok ban
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Senegal

Senegalese authorities have upheld the ban on TikTok, demanding the company sign an agreement for the creation of a mechanism to remove accounts.

Communication Minister Moussa Bocar Thiam announced this at a recent press conference, noting ongoing discussions with TikTok.

The ban on TikTok was imposed in August amid the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, citing the app's use for distributing "hateful and subversive messages" posing a threat to the nation's stability. 

A power struggle between Sonko and President Macky Sall had previously led to violent protests in June, impacting Senegal's reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa.

In negotiations with TikTok, the government sought enhanced platform regulation, inquired about algorithm functionality and data protection, and pressed for fair compensation for content creators, enabling young people to sustain a livelihood through social media.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..