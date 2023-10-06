Senegal declines to lift TikTok ban

Senegalese authorities have upheld the ban on TikTok, demanding the company sign an agreement for the creation of a mechanism to remove accounts.

Communication Minister Moussa Bocar Thiam announced this at a recent press conference, noting ongoing discussions with TikTok.

The ban on TikTok was imposed in August amid the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, citing the app's use for distributing "hateful and subversive messages" posing a threat to the nation's stability.

A power struggle between Sonko and President Macky Sall had previously led to violent protests in June, impacting Senegal's reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa.

In negotiations with TikTok, the government sought enhanced platform regulation, inquired about algorithm functionality and data protection, and pressed for fair compensation for content creators, enabling young people to sustain a livelihood through social media.