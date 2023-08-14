Neymar agrees to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee in the region of €90m (£77.6m) plus add-ons.

The 31-year-old will undergo his medical on Monday, with a two-year deal set to be completed soon after, in a summer that has seen several high-profile footballers already move to Saudi Arabia.

An exit for the Brazilian was likely after it appeared Neymar was not part of new head coach Luis Enrique's plans for PSG's new season.

He missed the Ligue 1 side's season-opening 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league on Saturday after training alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection.

The 31-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222m six years ago, the same year Kylian Mbappe joined from Monaco in a deal worth €180m.

PSG had already received a world-record €300m (£259m) bid from Al-Hilal for Mbappe, who is in the last year of his contract and has been mired in a transfer standoff. Mbappe, who reportedly refused to meet with representatives from the Saudi club when they were in Paris last month, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid next season on a free transfer.

Tensions between Mbappe and PSG eased a little on Sunday after he was allowed to return to training following “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties, with reports the 24-year-old could sign a one-year contract extension.

Mbappe sat out Saturday's draw with Lorient after being left out of training. Midfielder Marco Verratti was also not selected by new coach Luis Enrique, and has been linked with a move to the Saudi league after joining PSG in 2012.

Neymar, who was earning approximately €25m (£21.6m) per year with the French champions, follows the departure of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi who also left PSG earlier this summer.

World Cup winner Messi was presented with the opportunity to join Al-Hilal, but chose MLS side Inter Miami over the Saudi Arabian club.