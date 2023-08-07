13 Ghanaians successfully complete 10,000km drive from Accra to London

A group of intrepid explorers from Ghana, led by Kwabena Peprah, has undertaken a remarkable cross-continental road trip spanning over 10,000 kilometers.

Starting from Accra, the capital of Ghana, their expedition took them through numerous African countries and European destinations, culminating in a journey from one continent to another, according to reports.

The travellers, known as Wanderlust Ghana, are a diverse group of philanthropists and tourism enthusiasts. The team initially consisted of 13 members, including individuals such as Richard Anim, Kwadwo Saka, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, and others. One member dropped out due to work commitments in Senegal, and two others left the expedition in Morocco.

Their route began in Accra, weaving through various Ghanaian cities including Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani, before crossing into neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire. From there, they ventured through Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, finally entering Europe through Spain via a Mediterranean ferry. Their journey showcased the diverse terrains and climates of Africa and Europe.

The expedition involved an array of vehicles, including a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, a Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150 Raptor. The team covered an average of 800 to 900 kilometers per day, consuming around 250 liters of fuel daily. Their progress was documented through videos shared on social media, revealing the challenges faced, including brake pad changes and interactions with local authorities.

A unique addition to the team was Nana Afua Serwaa, nicknamed "Shecanic," an auto repair technician aiming to master automobile mechanics across various landscapes and climates.

The journey not only showcased the team's adventurous spirit but also aimed to raise funds for rural primary schools in Ghana. The adventurers were inspired by stories of people travelling from Europe to African nations by road and decided to reverse the journey, with the goal of generating media attention and support for their philanthropic cause.

#AccratoLondon by road for charity, the story of Wanderlust Ghana tourism enthusiasts https://t.co/lSVY7r2TNz pic.twitter.com/2XQ8vKSAY0 — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) August 4, 2023

Upon reaching the outskirts of Monaco, Kwabena Peprah emphasized their motivation for the expedition, citing their passion for exploration and their desire to contribute to underserved communities through their philanthropic organization, EduSpots.

Despite encountering challenges, such as an extended delay due to an encounter with authorities in Mauritania, the team expressed admiration for certain countries along the route, particularly Senegal and Morocco, for their beauty, cleanliness, infrastructure, and friendly locals.

As their journey neared its end, the team anticipated a warm reception in London, where they planned to engage with the Ghanaian community and the Ghana High Commission to further their philanthropic endeavors.

With this epic journey serving as a testament to human determination and a drive to make a positive impact, Wanderlust Ghana's road trip from Accra to London stands as an inspiring example of adventure, philanthropy, and cross-cultural exchange.