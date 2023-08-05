Simone Biles makes comeback at US Classic

Seven-time Olympic gymnastics medallist, Simone Biles, has been letting fans see just how prepared she is to compete again after pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Games to focus on her mental health.

Biles attended an official practice at the 2023 U.S. Classic in Chicago on Friday.

After being out of action for some time she was delighted to training again and so were her many of her teammates.

Fellow gymnast, Jade Carey, said: “I was really excited to have Simone back. It was really nice to see her again and it’s really inspiring that she’s able to come back after everything that she’s been through.

"And I think all of us here look up to her, so it’s really nice to have someone like her show her strength.”

The Classic was also the venue for another Biles comeback following a two-year hiatus after her multi-medal-winning 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

A few hundred fans had paid $25 a ticket to watch Biles practise.

On Saturday she is scheduled to compete in the second of two senior women's sessions.