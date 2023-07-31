Morocco: Aerobatics show on Mohammed VI's accession 24th anniversary

A two-day air show held in main Moroccan cities to celebrate the 24th anniversary of what is known as 'Throne Day', has ended.

The air show is part of the festivities that mark the anniversary of the accession to the throne of King Mohammed VI, who is also Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR).

Parachutists and aircrafts throughout Sunday and Monday performed in the capital Rabat, and in the cities of Tangier and the M'diq during an aerobatics show, marking the 24th anniversary of King Mohammed VI.

The aerial acrobatics presentations, was chaired by the prestigious "Marche Verte" aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force.

58 year old Moroccos Mohammed VI, has ruled the kingdom since July 1999, when he succeeded his father, Hassan II. He has used the occasion of the anniversary to reiterate his openness to restoring ties with Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat last year.

King Mohammed VI also affirmed Morocco's unshakeable position in favor of the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Al Quds as its capital, as a guarantee for the future.