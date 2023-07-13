Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Black Lives Matter marks ten-year anniversary

Demonstrators walk down 16th Street to the White House, during a rally north of Lafayette Square to protest police brutality and racism, on June 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Black lives matter

The Black Lives Matter movement is marking ten years of activism on Thursday, since it was founded in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in the United States.

The Black teenager, aged 17 at the time, was gunned down in the Florida gated community where his father lived in 2012. 

His death ignited a movement that has since become a major force that wields influence over national politics, law enforcement and broader conversations about racial progress both in and outside of the U.S.. 

Local and national organisations have planned events for this weekend to mark the ten year anniversary of BLM. 

Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, has been invited to speak at a BLM festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..