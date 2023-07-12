Heavyweight champion Fury to face MMA fighter Ngannou

Champion Cameroon's Francis Ngannou takes questions in the press room after defeating French Ciryl Gane in their UFC 270 championship fight in Anaheim on January 22, 2022. -
British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on Tuesday that he'll be fighting Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou later in the year.
The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on October 28.
Fury's last fight was in December when he stopped compatriot Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds.
His opponent, MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, has no professional record in boxing but the 36-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter insisted it was a dream to step into the ring with Fury.
Ngannou has won 17 of his 20 professional UFC fights, with 12 knockouts.
