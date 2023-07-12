Heavyweight champion Fury to face MMA fighter Ngannou

British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on Tuesday that he'll be fighting Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou later in the year.

The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on October 28.

Fury's last fight was in December when he stopped compatriot Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds.

His opponent, MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, has no professional record in boxing but the 36-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter insisted it was a dream to step into the ring with Fury.

Ngannou has won 17 of his 20 professional UFC fights, with 12 knockouts.