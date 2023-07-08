U23 Africa cup of nations: Morocco plays Egypt in final

Morocco trained on Friday, a day before hosting Egypt in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Earlier in the day coach Aissam Charai said the main objective was to qualify for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, and by reaching the final both sides will go for gold in the French capital next summer.

Egypt also finalised their training on Friday.

Rogerio Micale's team reached the final after defeating Guinea 1-0 on Tuesday's semis.

Saturday's final will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco's capital, where the host nation will be hoping to beat the defending champions to lift a maiden U23 AFCON title.