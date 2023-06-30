Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania lifts night bus travel ban after decades

Tanzania lifts night bus travel ban after decades
This picture taken on August 18, 2016 shows a Dart (Dar Rapid Transit) Bus   -  
Copyright © africanews
SAID KHALFAN/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Tanzania

Tanzania has lifted the long-standing ban on night-time upcountry bus travel.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in parliament, who highlighted that the ban, initially imposed in the 1990s, was a response to the escalating number of road accidents and bus hijackings.

The lifting of the ban comes after thorough consideration of input from various stakeholders in the transport sector, alongside marked improvements in infrastructure and security.

Prime Minister Majaliwa emphasized the government's commitment to promoting safer and more efficient travel options for citizens, noting that advancements in infrastructure and security measures have contributed to the reassessment of the night travel prohibition.

The uplifting of this decades-long ban is expected to have a substantial impact on the country's transport sector, with potential benefits in terms of economic growth and enhanced travel options for passengers.

The association of Tanzanian bus owners has expressed their wholehearted support for this positive change, anticipating a boost in business opportunities and overall improvements in the industry.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..