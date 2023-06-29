Beware of 'contaminated' Sprite, says Nigeria

Nigeria's food and drug regulator, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has issued a recall order for a batch of Sprite glass bottles in circulation due to possible contamination with particles.

The recall was initiated following a consumer complaint, and subsequent investigations revealed that over five crates of the implicated batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles were contaminated. The specific nature of the particles and their potential implications have not been disclosed by the authorities.

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant, has been instructed to recall the affected batch. The company has yet to comment on the decision. The regulator has urged retailers and consumers to exercise caution and refrain from consuming contaminated products.

Individuals who have consumed the affected items have been advised to seek immediate medical attention. Furthermore, an inspection of the manufacturing site will be conducted to determine the cause of the contamination.

This recall comes after the regulator previously launched an investigation into a popular brand of noodles in May, following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan due to the detection of a potentially cancer-causing substance.