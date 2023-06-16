Mbappe to stay at PSG "for now"

French football star, Kylian Mbappe, announced his only option would be to stay at PSG for now.

Previously, the French striker had announced that he would not be extending his contract with PSG beyond 2024.

Mbappe spoke in Portugal ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar.

"I've already answered this question (on whether he'll be staying at PSG, Ed.), I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it's my only option for now. I'm ready, and I'm ready to come back when the season resumes", said Kylian Mbappe, French forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captain of the France national team.

The French forward also reaffirmed his determination to carry out his responsibilities.

"I have a responsibility as captain. A few noises won't make me run away from this responsibility. I am here. I've also said that I won't always be here, but I think it was important to be here today, so that there's no interpretation of flight or fear, which isn't my temperament at all", concluded Mbappe.

After playing Gibraltar in Faro on Friday evening, World Cup runners-ups France host Greece on Monday in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.