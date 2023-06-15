Opposition candidate in Sierra Leone demands resignation of electoral commission

Opposition presidential candidate in Sierra Leone, Samura Kamara, has demanded the resignation of the electoral commission ahead of the presidential elections.

President Julius Maada Bio of the ruling SLPP party is running for a second term.

"The SLPP’s intention, its goal, prime objective, is not to conduct free, fair, non-violent, and credible elections. Therefore, following, the APC will demand Mr. Mohamed Konneh and all electoral commissioners to resign forthwith, to be replaced, to be replaced, by an independent, internationally accredited team of electoral commissioners", said opposition presidential candidate,Samura Kamara, during a press conference.

The country of some 8 million people is voting in presidential, parliamentary and local elections on June 24th.

APC leader and opposition candidate, Samura Kamara, is currently on trial for corruption. If convicted, he cannot stand for election or hold office in the state.