Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Opposition candidate in Sierra Leone demands resignation of electoral commission

A voter shows a ballot paper at a polling station in Freetown on March 31, 2018 during general elections   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Sierra Leone

Opposition presidential candidate in Sierra Leone, Samura Kamara, has demanded the resignation of the electoral commission ahead of the presidential elections.

President Julius Maada Bio of the ruling SLPP party is running for a second term.

"The SLPP’s intention, its goal, prime objective, is not to conduct free, fair, non-violent, and credible elections. Therefore, following, the APC will demand Mr. Mohamed Konneh and all electoral commissioners to resign forthwith, to be replaced, to be replaced, by an independent, internationally accredited team of electoral commissioners", said opposition presidential candidate,Samura Kamara, during a press conference. 

The country of some 8 million people is voting in presidential, parliamentary and local elections on June 24th.

APC leader and opposition candidate, Samura Kamara, is currently on trial for corruption. If convicted, he cannot stand for election or hold office in the state.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..