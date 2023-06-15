Welcome to Africanews

2023 AFCON qualifier: Algeria's new call-ups eye win against Uganda on Sunday

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Algeria

AS Roma winger Houssem Aouar with Algeria's new call-ups are getting ready for Sunday's AFCON qualifier against Uganda.

New additions to the team include Himad Abdeli, of Angers SCO, Oussama Benbot, Zineddine Belaid, Haithem Loucif and Aymen Mahious, all USMA players.

The Desert foxes trained Tuesday (June 13) at the Algerian football Federation National Technical Centre.

"I am very happy to be here, everything went well for me in terms of integration, as I already knew some players, so it is good for me and much easier," the 24-year-old told the press.

"As I said I am very happy to be here, I have been a long-time waiting for this moment, now I hope it all goes well, I am coming here with a lot of humility because even if I've done good things with my club [Editor's Note: Olympic Lyon]. I need to show that I am coming with the humility to everything here at the Algeria national team in order to win a lot of titles."

Qualification for the 2023 AFCON is all but guaranteed for the Desert Foxes. They top group F with 12 points from four matches.

Djamel Belmadi's men will play Uganda's Cranes on Sunday (June 18) at 6 PM (EAT) in Cameroon's Japoma stadium. 

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) earlier this year that works at Kampala's Mandela National Stadium would not be finished on time for the venue to host the fixture.

Uganda stands 3rd of Group F with 4 points, behind Tanzania and ahead of Niger.

Additional sources • FUFA

