Franco-Algerian striker Karim Benzema completes move to Al-Ittihad

Franco-Algerian striker Karim Benzema has officially joined Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

Benzema, winner of the 2022 Golden Ball, has signed a 3-year contract and will earn more than 50 million dollars per season.

On Tuesday, he received a final tribute from Real Madrid, the club he played for for 14 years and with whom he won 25 trophies, including 5 Champions Leagues.

"It was my only dream: to sign for Real Madrid, and I wanted to end my career at Real Madrid, but life gives you another chance sometimes and I've decided to do this with my family. But Real Madrid will always be my family. It's time for me to leave and experience a different story, but what I've done here at Real Madrid will always be the most important thing for me. I wanted this ever since I was a little kid. And like I said the first day I arrived here: 1, 2, 3, hala Madrid! I'm going to say it again: 1, 2, 3, hala Madrid!", cheered former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema.

In Saudi Arabia, Benzema will be reunited with his former team-mate in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is wearing the colours of rivals Al-Nassr.

Benzema will be wearing the yellow and black colours of Al-Ittihad, the kingdom's most popular club.

The striker will form a formidable attacking pair with Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah, top scorer in the last championship, under the direction of Portuguese coach, Nuno Espirito Santo from São Tomé e Príncipe.

Al-Ittihad, champions for the ninth time in their history, could soon be welcoming other top players such as Chelsea's French-Malian midfielder Ngolo Kanté.